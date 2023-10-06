Coming up on Connections: Friday, October 6, 2023

First hour: Ukrainian journalists on what the international community should know about atrocities in Ukraine

Second hour: Discussing CITY Magazine's October 2023 issue

Ukrainian journalists have put together an online exhibit that allows viewers to see the devastation of Russia's war. Viewers can choose several cities and see panoramic views, showing bombed churches, apartments, government buildings, and more. The creators say that they hope the international community will keep their eyes on the continuing atrocities. We talk about how they've done it, and how they see the ongoing debate in the west over funding for Ukrainian defense. Our guests:



Mykola Omelchenko, journalist

Oleksiy Syvak, journalist

Mikhail Gershteyn, native of Ukraine, documentary filmmaker, and senior operations technician and external client services manager at WXXI

Then in our second hour, we talk death. It’s the theme of this month’s edition of CITY Magazine. From understanding the work of death doulas, to exploring the local theatrical scene with productions that spotlight the afterlife, to hot takes on which local dishes should stay alive and which should die, we discuss it all with our guests: