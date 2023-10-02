© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, October 2, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 2, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT
A skyline view of Rochester
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Downtown Rochester skyline view.

First hour: How to increase access to programs for local people who are unhoused

Second hour: Musician Don Potter

What will it take to better connect local housing providers so more people who are unhoused can access programs? It’s a question that will be explored at the “We Want Access” conference, hosted by Person Centered Housing Options. Conference organizers say the issue is of primary importance as we gear up for the winter months. This hour, we discuss housing options in the region and how to break down silos and coordinate services. Our guests:

  • Nick Coulter, executive vice president and chief of development and community engagement for Person Centered Housing Options 
  • Jeanell Coleman-Grimes, chief program officer for Person Centered Housing Options 
  • Stephanie Forrester, peer advocate for Person Centered Housing Options 

Then in our second hour, Don Potter is a music legend in Rochester and the Finger Lakes. 50 years ago, he was one of the people behind the famous “Friends and Love” concert. He has been closely connected to some of the region’s – and the nation’s – music luminaries, and now he’s back in the area to play publicly. He joins us this hour, along with one of this close friends, to discuss his career and the music industry. Our guests:

  • Don Potter, musician and producer
  • Doug Emblidge, friend of Don Potter
