Coming up on Connections: Friday, September 29, 2023

First hour: Discussing the art of letter writing

Second hour: What can different generations learn from each other by living together?

When is the last time you wrote a letter – a pen-to-paper, put-it-in-an-envelope-and-mail-it, letter? According to a survey by CBS News in 2021, just under a third of American adults said they wrote a personal letter in the previous 12 months, and 37 percent said it has been more then five years since they had written and sent a personal letter. Some said they had never written or sent a personal letter. In a digital world, is the paper letter a thing of the past? An RIT professor says it shouldn’t be. Tina Chapman DaCosta is the founder and director of Diversity Theater at RIT. She has been working with students to teach them the art and value of letter writing. This hour, we discuss her work, the role of tangible forms of communication in a digital age, and more. Our guests:



Tina Chapman DaCosta, founder and director of Diversity Theater, professor, and filmmaker at RIT

Matthew Eggers, RIT student

Rebeca Freytes DePra, founder of the Write A Letter A Day (WALT) program

Then in our second hour, what can different generations learn from each other by living together? A new program offered through Nazareth University and St. John’s invites Nazareth students to live at St. John’s Meadows for part of a semester. Each student is paired with a St. John’s resident, who acts as their resident advisor. The students participate in activities with residents, dine with them, and build relationships. Leaders at St. John’s say the program helps build community. Nazareth leaders say the intergenerational program gives students an opportunity to gain knowledge and perspectives that they can’t learn in the classroom. This hour, we discuss the new program and its impact. Our guests: