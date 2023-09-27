Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

First hour: Discussing local Indigenous Peoples' Day and Italian Heritage Day celebrations

Second hour: Melissa Kearney, author of “The Two-Parent Privilege”

Rochester is gearing up to celebrate its second annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Rochester City Council voted unanimously last June to establish the second Monday in October as the official day, which honors Native American history and culture. Rochester is one of about 200 cities across the nation that have renamed or replaced Columbus Day, according to renamecolumbusday.org. Members of a local Italian heritage committee called Cugini di Roc, support the change and – as they say – have been working to build up a day where Italians can celebrate their culture without centering any one person. Rochester proclaimed the first Sunday in October to be that day. This hour, we discuss it all with our guests:



Ronnie Pollack, co-chair of the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Committee, and member of Missasaugua The Credit Six Nations, the Grand River

Trish Corcoran, co-chair of the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Committee, educator at the Harley School, and Tonawanda Onondawaga

Joe Chaffee, member of Cugini di Roc and the Indigenous Peoples’ Day committees

Kathy Castania, co-chair of the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Committee and member of Cugini di Roc

Then in our second hour, a growing number of American children are growing up with only one parent at home, usually their mother. The result, according to economist Melissa Kearney, is a denial of resources and opportunity for countless kids. Kearney’s new book is called “The Two-Parent Privilege: How Americans Stopped Getting Married and Started Falling Behind.” She writes that this issue is typically ignored by her colleagues, who feel it is either too personal or too sensitive to broach. But Kearney says it’s time to start discussing the impact of raising kids with only one parent around. She talks about the data, the trends, and her ideas for what can change it. Our guest: