Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 27, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT
The Haudenosaunee Flag rwas raised over City Hall proclaiming October 10th in Rochester as Indigenous Peoples Day.
MAX SCHULTE/WXXI NEWS
/
MAX SCHULTE/WXXI NEWS
The Haudenosaunee Flag rwas raised over City Hall proclaiming October 10th in Rochester as Indigenous Peoples Day.

First hour: Discussing local Indigenous Peoples' Day and Italian Heritage Day celebrations

Second hour: Melissa Kearney, author of “The Two-Parent Privilege”

Rochester is gearing up to celebrate its second annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Rochester City Council voted unanimously last June to establish the second Monday in October as the official day, which honors Native American history and culture. Rochester is one of about 200 cities across the nation that have renamed or replaced Columbus Day, according to renamecolumbusday.org. Members of a local Italian heritage committee called Cugini di Roc, support the change and – as they say – have been working to build up a day where Italians can celebrate their culture without centering any one person. Rochester proclaimed the first Sunday in October to be that day. This hour, we discuss it all with our guests:

  • Ronnie Pollack, co-chair of the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Committee, and member of Missasaugua The Credit Six Nations, the Grand River
  • Trish Corcoran, co-chair of the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Committee, educator at the Harley School, and Tonawanda Onondawaga
  • Joe Chaffee, member of Cugini di Roc and the Indigenous Peoples’ Day committees
  • Kathy Castania, co-chair of the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Committee and member of Cugini di Roc

Then in our second hour, a growing number of American children are growing up with only one parent at home, usually their mother. The result, according to economist Melissa Kearney, is a denial of resources and opportunity for countless kids. Kearney’s new book is called “The Two-Parent Privilege: How Americans Stopped Getting Married and Started Falling Behind.” She writes that this issue is typically ignored by her colleagues, who feel it is either too personal or too sensitive to broach. But Kearney says it’s time to start discussing the impact of raising kids with only one parent around. She talks about the data, the trends, and her ideas for what can change it. Our guest:

  • Melissa Kearney, author of “The Two-Parent Privilege: How Americans Stopped Getting Married and Started Falling Behind”
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
