Coming up on Connections: Monday, September 25, 2023

First hour: University of Rochester professor Hein Goemans on the latest with Russia's war on Ukraine

Second hour: Discussing how communication preferences, technology, and etiquette have changed over the last decade

How do wars end? University of Rochester political science professor Hein Goemans has spent much of his career studying and writing about this question. Six months ago in a piece for the Atlantic, Goemans wrote that it wouldn’t be logical for Ukraine to negotiate with Russia at this stage of the war. He’s back to discuss the dynamics of Russia’s war in Ukraine and what might lead the two sides to the negotiating table. Our guest:



Hein Goemans, author of “War and Punishment,” and professor of political science at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, how do you prefer to be contacted? Phone? Text? Email? Some kind of social platform? How do you like to connect with other people? According to the Pew Internet and American Life Project in 2011, a third of American adults preferred text messages over phone calls. A small study from April of this year shows 62 percent of Americans surveyed said they’ve sent a voice message for one-on-one communications, and around 30 percent connect that way weekly, daily, or multiple times a day. This hour, we discuss how communication methods have shifted over the last decade or so, how communication etiquette has changed, and what the future holds when it comes to technology and how we connect with one another. Our guests: