Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 19, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT
Hasan Minhaj speaks into a microphone during an appearance on The Blocks podcast with Neal Brennan.
Neal Brennan, CC BY 3.0
/
Wikimedia Commons
Hasan Minhaj speaks into a microphone during an appearance on The Blocks podcast with Neal Brennan.

First hour: Is it okay for comedians to lie about their lives as part of their act?

Second hour: Mark Assini, candidate for Monroe County Executive

Comedian Hasan Minhaj is at the center of controversy over parts of his act. Minhaj, who grew up as a practicing Muslim in an Indian family, has drawn on aspects of his life for his performances. His storytelling includes descriptions of racist experiences and commentary about social justice. But in a recent piece for the New Yorker, Minhaj acknowledged that many of the stories he has shared are untrue. He stands by the work, telling journalist Clare Malone, “Every story in my style is built around a seed of truth. My comedy Arnold Palmer is seventy per cent emotional truth—this happened—and then thirty per cent hyperbole, exaggeration, fiction.” Fellow comedians and fans have mixed feelings about Minhaj’s admission. What do you think? And what does it mean when a public figure embellishes the truth in ways that could defame people who are mentioned in those stories? Our guests discuss it:

  • Aamir Arshad, comedian
  • Chris Thompson, comedian, writer, engineer, and activist
  • Sharon Stiller, head of the employment law group at Abrams Fensterman LLP
  • Peter Gregory, attorney with McConville Considine Cooman & Morin

Then in our second hour, we sit down with Mark Assini, Republican candidate for Monroe County Executive. Assini is a former Gates Town Supervisor, a former county legislator, and former candidate for Congress. He joins us to discuss his priorities for the county and his goals as county executive, if elected. Our guest:

  • Mark Assini, candidate for Monroe County Executive
