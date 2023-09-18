Coming up on Connections: Monday, September 18, 2023

First hour: RPO trumpeter Herb Smith on how music can break down barriers

Second hour: RTA President Adam Urbanski on the proposed RCSD Reconfiguration Plan

Can music break down barriers and help people of different backgrounds come together? It’s a question Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra trumpeter Herb Smith will address during an upcoming concert at the Levine Center to End Hate. During the “Concert to End Hate,” he’ll discuss his experience as a Black man in a genre that has seen comparatively few Black performers, and he’ll talk about how music can forge connections among audience members. We discuss it all with our guests:



Herb Smith, trumpeter for the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, leader of the Eastman Youth Jazz Orchestra, and founder of Herb’s City Trumpets

Monica Gebell, director of the Levine Center to End Hate

Then in our second hour, we’re joined by Rochester Teachers Association President Adam Urbanski. Urbanski shares his thoughts on the proposed Rochester City School District Reconfiguration Plan. Our guest: