Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

First hour: Adam Mastroianni on the illusion of moral decline

Second hour: Reactions to Australian CEO's call for a rise in joblessness and a hit to the economy

Does it feel like people are becoming less kind? Less giving? Less ethical? Experimental psychologist Adam Mastroianni has studied this idea. Turns out that if we think the answers to those questions are “yes,” we are, in many ways, wrong, and we are distorting our own personal relationships and culture. He joins us to explain. Our guest:



A mega-millionaire CEO says he wants to see unemployment rise and the economy suffer in order to teach workers a lesson. Tim Gurner is an Australian property developer who previously sparked outraged when said young millennials are less likely to buy homes because they spend too much money on things like avocado toast and coffee. This time, Gurner is in the spotlight for making comments about workers’ dedication to their jobs, post-COVID. During the Australian Financial Review Property Summit, he said, “There’s been a systematic change where employees feel the employer is extremely lucky to have them. They have been paid a lot to do not too much in the last few years, and we need to see that change.” This hour, we examine those comments with our guests: