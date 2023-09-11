Coming up on Connections: Monday, September 11, 2023

First hour: How can the climate action movement win more hearts and minds?

Second hour: 20 years of Water for South Sudan

For the first time in several decades, the percentage of Americans concerned about climate change is going down. A majority – 58 percent – still sees climate as a serious threat to our future. But how can the climate action movement win more hearts and minds? Part of that strategy includes a march on Friday. Our guests discuss what they have planned. Our guests:



Brady Fergusson, director of public engagement for the Climate Solutions Accelerator of the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region

Charli McAllister, co-coordinator of the Rochester hub of the national Sunrise Movement

Allen Blair, member of the organizing committee for NY Renews, and volunteer for Citizens Climate Lobby and Color Brighton Green

Lizzie Stewart, co-president of Brighton High School Climate Club

Then in our second hour, Salva Dut’s remarkable story has inspired people around the world, and perhaps more importantly, it has brought life-saving change to villages in South Sudan. Dut is a former “Lost Boy of Sudan” – one of 17,000 boys who fled to the bush to escape the violence of Sudan’s civil war. About 5,000 of those boys lost their lives to extreme weather, illness, violence, and animals as they walked hundreds of miles to refugee camps. Dut was a leader of a group of these boys, and was among the first to be selected for resettlement in the U.S. – specifically, in Rochester. After five years in America, Dut learned that his father was alive, but suffering from illness caused by contaminated water. That led to Dut founding what is now known as Water for South Sudan. The nonprofit drills wells and provides other sanitation services in South Sudan, saving lives and uplifting villages. This year marks 20 years since the founding of the organization, and Dut is back in Rochester to discuss it. We talk about the impact of his organization’s work. Our guests: