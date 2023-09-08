Coming up on Connections: Friday, September 8, 2023
First hour: What you need to know about phone scams
Second hour: Discussing CITY Magazine's September 2023 issue
We’ve been hearing about phone scams happening in the community. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is tracking them. Some scams involve the use of AI. What do community members need to know, and how can you identify that something is a scam? Our guests walk us through it:
- Deputy Brendan Hurley, public information officer for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office
- Elizabeth Murray, local pediatrician who recorded a phone scam
- Max Irwin, founder of Max.io
Then in our second hour, it’s our monthly look at that latest issue of CITY Magazine. The September edition includes a Fringe Festival preview, the latest from the food and beverage scene in the region, and what’s happening in the art and music scene – including a new exhibit at the UUU Gallery that amplifies Sikh identity and trauma. We discuss it all with our guests:
- Leah Stacy, editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine
- Jake Walsh, art director of CITY Magazine
- Daniel Kushner, arts writer for CITY Magazine and fill-in host for Connections
- Karl Neubauer, owner and head distiller at Hollerhorn Distilling
- Rebecca Rafferty, arts writer for CITY Magazine
- Ravjot Mehek Singh, curator of “Pardafash” at the UUU Gallery