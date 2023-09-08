© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, September 8, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 8, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT

First hour: What you need to know about phone scams

Second hour: Discussing CITY Magazine's September 2023 issue

We’ve been hearing about phone scams happening in the community. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is tracking them. Some scams involve the use of AI. What do community members need to know, and how can you identify that something is a scam? Our guests walk us through it:

  • Deputy Brendan Hurley, public information officer for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office
  • Elizabeth Murray, local pediatrician who recorded a phone scam
  • Max Irwin, founder of Max.io

Then in our second hour, it’s our monthly look at that latest issue of CITY Magazine. The September edition includes a Fringe Festival preview, the latest from the food and beverage scene in the region, and what’s happening in the art and music scene – including a new exhibit at the UUU Gallery that amplifies Sikh identity and trauma. We discuss it all with our guests:

  • Leah Stacy, editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine
  • Jake Walsh, art director of CITY Magazine
  • Daniel Kushner, arts writer for CITY Magazine and fill-in host for Connections
  • Karl Neubauer, owner and head distiller at Hollerhorn Distilling
  • Rebecca Rafferty, arts writer for CITY Magazine
  • Ravjot Mehek Singh, curator of “Pardafash” at the UUU Gallery
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
