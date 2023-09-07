© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, September 7, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 7, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT
Abhi Sharma
/
Flickr

First hour: What are the best books written in the past decade?

Second hour: Astrophysicist Adam Frank on what we are learning from the James Webb Space Telescope

AI is able to write novels and poetry, and make art, which leaves people wondering if someday, it will supplant artists. That got us thinking about the remarkable work that humans create. This hour, we talk books. We can all name “great books,” but most are more than a decade old. What’s the best book written in the past decade? What’s a book that will be remembered and read and known in the way that so many classics are known? And what’s a book that might not earn that status, but should? Our guests help us answer these questions are more. In studio:

  • Leslie C. Youngblood, author of “Love Like Sky” and “Forever this Summer”
  • Greg Gerard, author of "In Jupiter's Shadow," editor of the Big Brick Review, and creative writing teacher at Writers & Books
  • Amanda Chestnut, educator, artist, and marketing manager for Writers & Books
  • Chad Post, publisher of Open Letter Press

Then in our second hour, astrophysicist Adam Frank says the James Webb Space Telescope is threatening to blow up previous assumptions about our universe. Frank writes in the New York Times that we are learning surprising things. He explains what this telescope is telling us and why it could change so much about science. Our guests:

  • Adam Frank, Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
