Coming up on Connections: Thursday, September 7, 2023

First hour: What are the best books written in the past decade?

Second hour: Astrophysicist Adam Frank on what we are learning from the James Webb Space Telescope

AI is able to write novels and poetry, and make art, which leaves people wondering if someday, it will supplant artists. That got us thinking about the remarkable work that humans create. This hour, we talk books. We can all name “great books,” but most are more than a decade old. What’s the best book written in the past decade? What’s a book that will be remembered and read and known in the way that so many classics are known? And what’s a book that might not earn that status, but should? Our guests help us answer these questions are more. In studio:



Leslie C. Youngblood, author of “Love Like Sky” and “Forever this Summer”

Greg Gerard, author of "In Jupiter's Shadow," editor of the Big Brick Review, and creative writing teacher at Writers & Books

Amanda Chestnut, educator, artist, and marketing manager for Writers & Books

Chad Post, publisher of Open Letter Press

Then in our second hour, astrophysicist Adam Frank says the James Webb Space Telescope is threatening to blow up previous assumptions about our universe. Frank writes in the New York Times that we are learning surprising things. He explains what this telescope is telling us and why it could change so much about science. Our guests: