© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 5, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT
provided

First hour: Larry Staub, new acting chair of the Monroe County Republican Committee

Second hour: How can intergenerational conversations help us learn from the past?

The Monroe County Republican Committee has a new interim leader. Longtime committee member Larry Staub is now serving as acting chair, after former chair David Dunning stepped down last month. Staub’s history with the party began in 1984, and he has served in a number of local government positions over the last 33 years. This hour, we sit down with Staub to discuss his new role, his goals for the party, and what to expect in the upcoming election season. Our guest:

  • Larry Staub, acting chair of the Monroe County Republican Committee

Then in our second hour, what can residents of different generations learn from new mural in Rochester? The Clarissa Uprooted mural in the Corn Hill neighborhood pays tribute to the legendary Pythodd Room jazz club, which was located in the Clarissa Street “Village.” From the 1800s to the 1960s, Clarissa Street was a thriving neighborhood with a booming Black-owned economy. This hour, we talk with young people from Teen Empowerment and Clarissa Street elders about what we can learn from the past and how those lessons can impact the present and the future. Our guests:

  • George Fontenette, member of Clarissa Street Legacy who grew up in Third Ward/Clarissa St. neighborhood and loved the Pythodd
  • Roy McCurdy, Pythodd player who grew up in the Third Ward/Clarissa Street neighborhood and is depicted in the mural
  • Sarah Adams, Teen Empowerment youth history ambassador
  • Taryn Sunchild Highsmith, musician, promoter, and entrepreneur who is depicted in the mural
  • Nosym Tillmon, rapper and former Teen Empowerment youth organizer who is depicted in the mural
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack