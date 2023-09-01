Coming up on Connections: Friday, September 1, 2023

First hour:

Second hour:

After years of neglect, a nearly 200-year-old building in the City of Rochester has made headlines. The Lockwod-Alhart House at the corner of Culver Road and Grand Avenue is Rochester’s last cobblestone house. In recent years, it has fallen into severe disrepair, and its owner was considering demolishing the building to make room for a Dollar General parking lot. Community members rallied to save the house, and – largely due to reporting by WXXI’s Gino Fanelli – the historical property has been saved. This hour, we discuss the story of the Lockwood-Alhart House – from its past, to the current plans to save it, to its future. Our guests:



Gino Fanelli, City Hall reporter for WXXI News

Tim Keller, resident of the Beechwood neighborhood who started a Change.org petition to save the house

Caitlin Meives, director of preservation for the Landmark Society of Western New York

Mary Lupien, vice president of Rochester City Council

Don Alhart, anchor for 13WHAM, whose father previously owned the Lockwood-Alhart House

Then in our second hour, heading into Labor Day, we talk with local organizers about the state of the labor movement. They also give an update on local organizing efforts. Our guests: