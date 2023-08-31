Coming up on Connections: Thursday, August 31, 2023

First hour: What do young people think causes hopelessness or lack of direction?

Second hour: How can lawmakers, law enforcement, and the community work to reduce crime and violence among local young people?

What do young people think causes hopelessness or lack of direction? It’s a question we address with youth from Teen Empowerment, especially in light of the rash of car thefts and the gun violence in Rochester. Last week, Teen Empowerment youth organizers led school climate trainings for hundreds of Rochester City School District administrators. Part of their work involves addressing how the community can better support local youth and ensure they feel valued by society. This hour, we talk with the team from Teen Empowerment about their trainings, how they are helping their peers learn from mistakes, and more. Our guests:



Laniyah Rand , 15-year-old Teen Empowerment eastside youth organizer, who is a student at School of the Arts

Jah'Corey Chapman, 17-year-old Teen Empowerment westside youth organizer, who is a student at Wilson Commencement High School

Yackatherine Tirado, 15-year-old Teen Empowerment westside youth organizer, who is a student at Northeast College Prep

Je'Carl Hill, Teen Empowerment eastside program coordinator, and co-leader of Teen Empowerment’s eastside neighborhood youth organizing site

Then in our second hour, a continuation of the first hour’s theme. What kinds of actions can lawmakers, law enforcement, and the community take to reduce crime and violence among young people in the Rochester area? We talk with Monroe County Undersheriff Korey Brown, Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, and defense attorney Don Thompson about their ideas. Our guests: