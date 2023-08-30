Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

First hour: How philanthropy can support underserved communities in rural areas

Second hour: Local Republicans on the state of the GOP Presidential field

How are childcare shortages affecting rural areas? Save Children Action Network surveyed more than 1,000 people living in rural areas or small towns. In that survey, 75 percent of parents said they are facing some type of childcare challenge. The issue is affecting families in rural areas in the Finger Lakes region, as is access to food, educational opportunities, and more. The Rochester Area Community Foundation says rural areas are often overlooked by funders, which is why it launched an initiative to help bridge those gaps. This hour, our guests discuss how a philanthropic focus on rural areas can help uplift underserved communities. Our guests:



Sara Bukowiec, senior program officer for the Rochester Area Community Foundation

Sue Priem, co-chair of Yates Community Endowment

Frank Capozzi, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes

Zack Housworth, assistant director of ProAction

Alana Cobb, 11th grader who participates in the STEADY Work Program in Wayne County

Then in our second hour, more than a dozen Republicans are running for President. For now, they are all in the shadow of former President Donald Trump, who is dominating in the polls. But could that change? Our guests are local Republications who discuss what they would like to see happen in their party and in the upcoming primaries. Our guests: