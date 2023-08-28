© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, August 28, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 28, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT
Kurhan
/
freeimages.com

First hour: Understanding billing at local urgent care facilities

Second hour: Understanding postpartum depression and ways to treat it

Not all urgent cares cost the same for patients who need services. A strep test in one facility could cost hundreds more in a different facility. But as News 8’s Adam Chodak found out, many patients aren’t’ aware of this. We examine the cost of medicine and what patients should know. Our guests:

  • Adam Chodak, evening anchor and managing editor for News 8
  • David Chafetz, chief administrative officer in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Amanda Tucker, urgent care patient

Then in our second hour, one in five U.S. mothers suffers from mood and anxiety disorders during pregnancy or soon after birth. That’s according to the Wall Street Journal, which also reports that for many parents, help is hard to find. Postpartum depression can be debilitating, yet the condition is often underrecognized and undertreated. The FDA recently approved the first-ever pill for postpartum depression, and data shows it reduces symptoms quickly – in some cases, as few as three days. This hour, our guests help us understand what postpartum depression is, why it occurs, how to recognize it, and methods to treat it. Our guests:

  • Jeffrey Iler, M.D., assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at the University of Rochester
  • Ellen Poleshuck, Ph.D., professor of psychiatry and obstetrics/gynecology, director of the Program for Mental Health and Gender Wellness in Obstetrics and Gynecology, and academic chief of the Division of Collaborative Care and Wellness at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Nicole Willis, local mother who struggled with postpartum depression
