Coming up on Connections: Friday, August 25, 2023

First hour: Children's Agenda report on the impact of housing instability among Rochester children

Second hour: Previewing the 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival

A new report from the Children’s Agenda shows that over the past two academic years, nearly 40 percent of students in the Rochester City School District experienced some kind of housing or school instability. Research shows that this kind of instability can lead to academic challenges, lower graduation rates, and mental and physical health issues. This hour, we discuss the report and how to improve outcomes for Rochester students. Our guests:



Pete Nabozny, policy director at the Children's Agenda, and lead author of the report

Tianna Johnson, parent, whose story is featured in the report

Then in our second hour, it’s our annual preview of the Rochester Fringe Festival. This year’s event includes more than 500 performances at more than 30 venues across the city. From comedy, to music, dance, film, spoken word, visual art and more, we talk with Fringe organizers and performers about what to expect and how you can get in on the action. Our guests: