Coming up on Connections: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Keeping Our Promise Keeping Our Promise Logo

First hour: What is the state of the SIV process two years since the fall of Kabul?

Second hour: How New York State's mobile sports betting money being spent?

Two years since Kabul fell to the Taliban, tens of thousands of Afghans are still waiting for visas to come to the United States. Those visas, called Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs), were promised to Afghans who worked with the U.S. government, military, media, and aid agencies during the war. The approval process is a long one and filled with red tape, and while families wait, their lives are threatened by the Taliban. Rochester is home to a growing community of Afghan refugees thanks to the work of the nonprofit Keeping Our Promise. This hour, we talk with some of Rochester’s newest residents about state of the SIV process, what life has been like in America, and what they’d like to see back in their home country. Our guests:



Ellen Smith, executive director of Keeping Our Promise

Fahim Ebrat, Afghan native who came to the U.S. on a Special Immigrant Visa

Abdul Rahim Rahim, Afghan native who came to the U.S. on a Special Immigrant Visa

Then in our second hour, when New York State opened the door to mobile sports betting, almost no one predicted how much money would be flying around. The resulting taxes have given the state an unexpected windfall -- but how is that money being spent? One way is an annual contribution of $5 million to youth sports, particularly in underserved or underfunded areas. But as our colleague David Andreatta discovered, most youth sports organizations have no idea this money is available. So where has it gone? We discuss it with Dave and our guests: