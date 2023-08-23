Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative

First hour: Discussing RMAPI's new Unity Agenda

Second hour: Theologian Ilia Delio on why AI needs religion

A local anti-poverty organization is adopting a new approach. After nine years of work, the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative is changing its strategy from looking strictly at poverty reduction to exploring long-term opportunities for residents to achieve upward mobility. The new “Unity Agenda” is focused on changing systems and shifting power in the community. What does that look like for community members? And how will it be achieved? Our guests discuss it:



Aqua Porter, executive director of the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative (RMAPI)

Cordina Reaves, chair of RMAPI’s Steering Committee, and chief customer and community experience officer at RTS

Thomas Grant, member of RMAPI’s Community Advisory Council, and member of the board of directors for the Center for Community Alternatives

Then in our second hour, with the advent of AI, what does it mean to be a person? For that matter, what does it mean to be human? Author Ilia Delio writes that there is no clean boundary between AI and religion, or even between AI and personhood. Her book urges us to take a new look at what it means to be human and where religion fits into all of that. Our guest: