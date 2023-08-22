Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

First hour: Should the voting age be raised?

Second hour: Discussing the film, "Theater Camp," and the local theater camp scene

Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy wants to raise the voting age. The 37-year-old biotech entrepreneur says the voting age should be increased to 25, unless the voter is a citizen enrolled in the military, works as a first responder, or passes a civics exam given to immigrants. He says civic experience is necessary before someone should be allowed to vote. What do voters think – especially young voters? We discuss it with our guests:



Hailey Cook, student at Fairport High School, and intern with the Monroe County Democratic Committee

Yaide Valdez, student at the University at Buffalo, Young Women’s College Prep Woman of Distinction, and former intern for the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office, Rochester City Hall, and a local political campaign

Michael Oberg, distinguished professor of history and director of the Geneseo Center for Local and Municipal History at SUNY Geneseo

Then in our second hour, self-proclaimed “theater nerds” are applauding the film, “Theater Camp.” Set at a fictional drama institute in the Adirondacks, the mockumentary follows campers and staff chasing dreams of stardom. The New York Times calls the film “bitterly funny,” but as our guests will share this hour, there’s truth to the range of emotions the characters experience as they attend the camp. This hour, we discuss the film and we explore the state of the local theater camps scene – from recruitment, programming, and more. Our guests: