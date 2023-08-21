Coming up on Connections: Monday, August 21, 2023

First hour: What kinds of literacy education best help students achieve success?

Second hour: Discussing the state of the electric vehicle industry and infrastructure

According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, only one-third of U.S. fourth graders were reading at or above proficient levels in 2022. What kinds of literacy education best help students achieve success? It’s a question experts will address at a panel discussion Tuesday night, following the screening of a film called “The Right to Read.” The film examines the reading crisis in America. This hour, we preview the event and continue our series of conversations about literacy instruction. Our guests:



Shaun Nelms, vice president of community partnerships at the University of Rochester, and professor and William & Sheila Konar Director of the Center for Urban Education Success at the Warner School of Education

Carol St. George, professor and director of the literacy teacher education program at the Warner School of Education

Jeremy Smith, executive director of Freedom Scholars Learning Center

Valerie Marsh, associate professor and assistant director of the Center for Urban Education Success at the Warner School of Education

Then in our second hour, do you own an electric vehicle (EV) or would you consider purchasing one? Pew Research from July shows that half of U.S. adults say they are not too or not at all likely to considering purchasing an EV. The research further shows that the share of the public interested in an EV purchase is down four percentage points from May 2022. From access to charging stations to the price of vehicles, a number of issues factor into the decision-making. This hour, we discuss the state of the EV industry, EV infrastructure, and how the public views both. Our guests: