Coming up on Connections Summer Book Week: Friday, August 18, 2023

First hour: Between the Lines: The Impact of YA Literature

Since the first “golden age” of young adult fiction — we’re looking at you, Judy Blume! — to modern-day books that refuse to sidestep the complex, dark issues that teenagers can face, the world of YA is both transformative and robust.

As literature continues to evolve, especially for young people just discovering how they fit into a rapidly changing society, join WXXI host Jasmin Singer for this pre-recorded hour, as she delves into YA with an expert panel that will knock your socks off. Our guests:



Natalia Sylvester, award-winning author of "Breathe and Count Back from Ten"

E. Lockhart, award-winning author of "We Were Liars"

Patrice Caldwell, literary director of New Leaf Literary and Media

Second hour: A look inside children’s books dealing with anxiety

What happens when the many stressors of today’s often divisive world impact children? With the American Psychological Association reporting that an estimated 20.5 percent of youth worldwide now struggle with anxiety, how can we help them cope? The answer may lie at least partly in children's books. During this discussion, we bring together authors and experts who are using the written word — and the illustrated graphic — to help kids deal with anxiety. Join host (and fellow author) Jasmin Singer as she curates a thoughtful discussion on the impact on kids when they read about characters experiencing relatable feelings, how to introduce heavier topics gently to younger readers, and how illustrations can effectively convey emotions, especially complex feelings like anxiety. We also delve into the authors’ motivations in creating these books, how adults can use these stories to initiate discussions about feelings and anxiety, and the benefits of bibliotherapy. Our guests:

