Coming up on Connections Summer Book Week: Monday, August 14, 2023

First hour: Summer Book Week - The state of local bookselling

Second hour: Summer Book Week - Author Jeff Sharlet on his book, "The Undertow"

Fall may be just around the corner, but there's still time to get some great summer reading in before the leaves begin to fall. "Connections Summer Book Week" is back, and we take a break from the news of the day to spend a whole week with guest hosts Scott Fybush and Jasmin Singer immersed in the world of books. The week includes extended interviews with local and national best-selling authors, plus panel discussions with local booksellers, publishers, poets and more.

In our first hour, in a time when most retail is struggling, local booksellers appear to be on the rise. Some of those vendors join us live to discuss the state of local bookselling and what has been on their reading lists. Our guests:



Chris Doebli, Book Culture

Albert Wan, Bleak House Books

Chad Ellis, Bookeater

Pamela Bailie, Hipocampo Children's Books

Then in our second hour, a discussion with Jeff Sharlet, author of "The Undertow." Subtitled "Scenes from a Slow Civil War," Sharlet's book is a travelogue of sort, sweeping across America as he traces some of the roots of today's deep political divisions. As described by publisher W. W. Norton & Company, Inc.: "An unmatched guide to the religious dimensions of American politics, Sharlet journeys into corners of our national psyche where others fear to tread. 'The Undertow' is both inquiry and meditation, an attempt to understand how, over the last decade, reaction has morphed into delusion, social division into distrust, distrust into paranoia, and hatred into fantasies—sometimes realities—of violence."In this prerecorded hour of Connections, Sharlet talks about the book and about his own journey - and about some of the ways he sees America moving toward better definitions of "community." Our guest:

