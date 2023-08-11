Coming up on Connections: Friday, August 11, 2023

First hour: Students on how AI affects the classroom

Second hour: Russ Dimino on his book, “Spilling My Guts: A Crohn's Chronicle”

We've heard from teachers... and today we hear from students, who are often described as desperate to use AI to cheat. How do students see artificial intelligence and programs like ChatGPT? Kids are often much more tech-savvy than the adults in their lives; how will that dynamic affect the classroom?

Then in our second hour, Crohn's Disease can be devastating, and people who have Crohn's often suffer silently. They don't want to talk about the symptoms, the pain, the fear that they could be in intestinal distress at any moment. Russ Dimino is putting his own battle with Crohn's out there for everyone to see -- and read. His new book is called “Spilling My Guts: A Crohn's Chronicle.” He takes readers through the worst moments; the treatment efforts; his desperation; and ultimately, his hope for a better quality of life. Our guests:

