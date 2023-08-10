Coming up on Connections: Thursday, August 10, 2023

First hour: Teachers on AI's role in education

Second hour: Author dann Broyld on his book, "Borderland Blacks"

Teachers across the country are reacting to AI in different ways when it comes to how it influences their work. Some say they have concerns about students using it to cheat. Others have embraced it and are using it to enhance their lesson plans. This hour, we continue our series of conversations about how AI and education intersect. Our guests:



Evvy Fanning, high school English teacher

Jay Wingard, secondary math teacher

Then in our second hour, when the Fugitive Slave Law passed in 1850, Rochester had a lot more in common with St. Catharines, Canada than it did with Buffalo. Life near the border was challenging for Black families and individuals. But Rochester and St. Catharine’s built a powerful relationship. In his new book, “Borderland Blacks,” author dann Broyld brings a scholarly approach to understanding this story. He’s in Rochester for a presentation at Kodak Center, but first, joins us on “Connections”. Our guest: