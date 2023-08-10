© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, August 10, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 10, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT
<strong></strong>AI is a multi-billion dollar industry. Friends are using apps to morph their photos into realistic avatars. TV scripts, school essays and resumes are written by bots that sound a lot like a human.
Yuichiro Chino
AI is a multi-billion dollar industry. Friends are using apps to morph their photos into realistic avatars. TV scripts, school essays and resumes are written by bots that sound a lot like a human.

First hour: Teachers on AI's role in education

Second hour: Author dann Broyld on his book, "Borderland Blacks"

Teachers across the country are reacting to AI in different ways when it comes to how it influences their work. Some say they have concerns about students using it to cheat. Others have embraced it and are using it to enhance their lesson plans. This hour, we continue our series of conversations about how AI and education intersect. Our guests:

  • Evvy Fanning, high school English teacher
  • Jay Wingard, secondary math teacher

Then in our second hour, when the Fugitive Slave Law passed in 1850, Rochester had a lot more in common with St. Catharines, Canada than it did with Buffalo. Life near the border was challenging for Black families and individuals. But Rochester and St. Catharine’s built a powerful relationship. In his new book, “Borderland Blacks,” author dann Broyld brings a scholarly approach to understanding this story. He’s in Rochester for a presentation at Kodak Center, but first, joins us on “Connections”. Our guest:

  • dann Broyld, author of “Borderland Blacks”
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack