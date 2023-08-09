© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 9, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT
freeimages.com/Griszka Niewiadomski

First hour: What would it take to solve the local-news crisis?

Second hour: Discussing the state of remote work in the U.S.

What would it take to solve the local-news crisis? Research shows that on average, two newspapers close each week. And in the nearly 2,000 American communities that now do not have local news outlets, the lack of watchdog reporters covering officials is costing some taxpayers big sums of money. With that in mind, Rebuild Local News President Steven Waldman says restoring journalism jobs would essentially pay for itself. Waldman made his case in piece this week for the Atlantic Monthly. He joins us this hour to discuss how to rebuild local news:

  • Steven Waldman, president of Rebuild Local News, and co-founder of Report for America
  • Justin Murphy, education reporter for the Democrat and Chronicle, and vice chairman of the Newspaper Guild of Rochester

Then in our second hour, the state of remote work in this country seems to be changing. In recent months, companies that previously championed remote work are calling employees back to the office. Zoom, Meta, and Google are among the most high-profile companies that have told workers their policies are shifting to a more hybrid approach. What does that mean for the future of remote work? We discuss it with our guests:

  • Melanie DellaPietra, talent strategy partner for ROC Remote and Tech at the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce
  • Renee Waterstradt, Rochester resident who works remotely
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack