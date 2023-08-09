Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

First hour: What would it take to solve the local-news crisis?

Second hour: Discussing the state of remote work in the U.S.

What would it take to solve the local-news crisis? Research shows that on average, two newspapers close each week. And in the nearly 2,000 American communities that now do not have local news outlets, the lack of watchdog reporters covering officials is costing some taxpayers big sums of money. With that in mind, Rebuild Local News President Steven Waldman says restoring journalism jobs would essentially pay for itself. Waldman made his case in piece this week for the Atlantic Monthly. He joins us this hour to discuss how to rebuild local news:



Steven Waldman, president of Rebuild Local News, and co-founder of Report for America

Justin Murphy, education reporter for the Democrat and Chronicle, and vice chairman of the Newspaper Guild of Rochester

Then in our second hour, the state of remote work in this country seems to be changing. In recent months, companies that previously championed remote work are calling employees back to the office. Zoom, Meta, and Google are among the most high-profile companies that have told workers their policies are shifting to a more hybrid approach. What does that mean for the future of remote work? We discuss it with our guests: