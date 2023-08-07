Coming up on Connections: Monday, August 7, 2023

First hour: What should voters know about the local election process?

Second hour: Discussing the history of the abortion pill in the U.S.

What should voters know about the local election process and the impact their vote has at the polls? We sit down with the chairs of Monroe County’s Democratic and Republican parties to discuss that question. It’s the latest in what will be a series of conversations with the chairs leading up to the November election. You can join the discussion and ask your questions as well. Our guests:



Stephen DeVay, chair of the Monroe County Democratic Committee

David Dunning, chair of the Monroe County Republican Committee

Then in our second hour, Wyoming became the first state in the country to ban the so-called abortion pill. That ban has been delayed in court, but other states are considering similar legislation. A new podcast series examines the history of the abortion pill in the United States, going back to the late 1980s and 1990s. We talk about the state of reproductive health care and how this all ties together. Our guests: