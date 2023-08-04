Coming up on Connections: Friday, August 4, 2023

First hour: Sudden cardiac death in the young

Second hour: How a new state program aims to make winegrowing "sustainable"

Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, is recovering after experiencing a cardiac arrest last month. The incident happened while the 18-year-old freshman was practicing with USC’s basketball team. While Bronny James is home and stable, the news brought cardiac incidents back into the headlines. Earlier this year, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a game. The Rochester Academy of Medicine is initiating a new lecture series with a program on sudden cardiac death in the young. This hour, experts involved in the program share the latest in research and emergency planning for the sudden cardiac events. Our guests:



Rae-Ellen Kavey, M.D., pediatric cardiologist who is retired from the University of Rochester Medical Center, and volunteer at the Rochester Academy of Medicine

George Porter, M.D., Ph.D., chief of pediatric cardiology at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Jason Stulb, executive director of the American Heart Association in Rochester

Then in our second hour, when we are buying groceries or buying beverages, there are many terms on the label that might be confusing. One of them is “sustainable”. But a new winegrowing certification program in New York State is aiming to make “sustainable” a truly meaningful and specific term. We discuss the program, what’s required, and what it means to be truly sustainable. Our guests: