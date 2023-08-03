© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, August 3, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT
RGH nurses on strike
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Rochester General Hospital nurses picket on Thursday, August 3, 2023

First hour: Rochester General Hospital nurses on their strike

Second hour: What rights do children have when it comes to their parents' posts about them on social media?

A group of nurses at Rochester General Hospital are on strike. The Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals says that after ten months of unsuccessful negotiations with hospital administrators, some nurses walked off the job. The demonstration began Thursday morning and is expected to go until Saturday morning. The nurses are advocating for better pay, improved nurse-to-patient ratios, a reduction of workload pressures, and for more time with patients. We talk to three of them, who join us from the picket line. Our guests:

  • Gillian Kingsley, labor and delivery nurse at Rochester General Hospital
  • Abby Rice, psychology nurse at Rochester General Hospital
  • Phoebe Sheehan, ICU nurse at Rochester General Hospital
  • Racquel Stephen, health reporter for WXXI News

Then in our second hour, “How would you feel if millions of people watched your childhood tantrums?” It’s a question writer Kate Lindsay asks in a piece in the Atlantic Monthly about child privacy. A growing group of young adults are calling for new rules and laws when it comes to what parents can post about their kids online. We discuss the issues with our guests:

  • Michael Scharf, M.D., professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Kristen Seversky, new parent who works in tech
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack