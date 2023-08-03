Coming up on Connections: Thursday, August 3, 2023

First hour: Rochester General Hospital nurses on their strike

Second hour: What rights do children have when it comes to their parents' posts about them on social media?

A group of nurses at Rochester General Hospital are on strike. The Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals says that after ten months of unsuccessful negotiations with hospital administrators, some nurses walked off the job. The demonstration began Thursday morning and is expected to go until Saturday morning. The nurses are advocating for better pay, improved nurse-to-patient ratios, a reduction of workload pressures, and for more time with patients. We talk to three of them, who join us from the picket line. Our guests:



Gillian Kingsley, labor and delivery nurse at Rochester General Hospital

Abby Rice, psychology nurse at Rochester General Hospital

Phoebe Sheehan, ICU nurse at Rochester General Hospital

Racquel Stephen, health reporter for WXXI News

Then in our second hour, “How would you feel if millions of people watched your childhood tantrums?” It’s a question writer Kate Lindsay asks in a piece in the Atlantic Monthly about child privacy. A growing group of young adults are calling for new rules and laws when it comes to what parents can post about their kids online. We discuss the issues with our guests: