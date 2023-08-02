© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 2, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT

First hour: What happened to the recession?

Second hour: Foodlink's Curbside Market celebrates 10 years and looks to the future

What happened to the recession? Many economists were forecasting a recession for middle-to-late 2023. Instead, the economy has surprised some of the experts. But the economic picture remains complex, not easily distilled to a single word like "recession." We discuss how to understand what's happening, and why it's so difficult to predict what happens next. Our guest:

  • Eric Morris, Ph.D., staff economist for Alesco Advisors

Then in our second hour, most days in Rochester, a mobile food market shows up somewhere, and a line forms. Foodlink's Curbside Market is not a place for castoff food or unwanted fruits and vegetables. The food comes from top sources, often local, and is available for lower prices than shoppers would find in most stores. The goal is to make healthy food truly accessible -- and now, ten years in, the Curbside Market is looking to the future. Our guests discuss the model, and how it works:

  • Florence Clemmons, director of community-based strategies for Foodlink
  • Camille Verbofsky, director of program development  and evaluation for Foodlink
  • Doreen Young, Curbside Market ambassador
  • Mitch Gruber, chief partnerships and strategy officer for Foodlink
