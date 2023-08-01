© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 1, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT
First hour: How can AI make teachers' jobs better or easier?

Second hour: The life and legacy of nonviolence activist Arun Gandhi

There have been some rather dark warnings about how AI will make teachers’ jobs a lot harder. On the flip side, are there ways that AI will make teaching better or easier? Our guests argue that the answer is yes. They bring perspectives from the classroom and from the tech world. Our guests:

  • Dinah Rose Irwin, teacher at Hebrew Academy in Miami, Florida
  • Max Irwin, founder of Max.io

Then in our second hour, Arun Gandhi, the grandson of nonviolence leader Mahatma Gandhi, died in May. Co-founder of the MK Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence, Arun Gandhi spent many years living in Rochester and sharing nonviolent tools and dialogue with people across the community and around the world. He was a journalist, author, and a racial justice advocate. This hour, we’re joined by the co-directors of the Gandhi Institute to discuss his life and legacy, and what nonviolence work looks like in today’s world. Our guests:

  • Erin Thompson, co-director of the MK Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence
  • Gwen Olton, co-director of the MK Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
