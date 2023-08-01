Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

First hour: How can AI make teachers' jobs better or easier?

Second hour: The life and legacy of nonviolence activist Arun Gandhi

There have been some rather dark warnings about how AI will make teachers’ jobs a lot harder. On the flip side, are there ways that AI will make teaching better or easier? Our guests argue that the answer is yes. They bring perspectives from the classroom and from the tech world. Our guests:



Dinah Rose Irwin, teacher at Hebrew Academy in Miami, Florida

Max Irwin, founder of Max.io

Then in our second hour, Arun Gandhi, the grandson of nonviolence leader Mahatma Gandhi, died in May. Co-founder of the MK Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence, Arun Gandhi spent many years living in Rochester and sharing nonviolent tools and dialogue with people across the community and around the world. He was a journalist, author, and a racial justice advocate. This hour, we’re joined by the co-directors of the Gandhi Institute to discuss his life and legacy, and what nonviolence work looks like in today’s world. Our guests: