© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, July 31, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 31, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT
Burning candle and Bible and cross on wooden desk
BillionPhotos.com - stock.adobe.
/
329643390
Burning candle and Bible and cross on wooden desk

First hour: Why are fewer Americans going to church?

Second hour: Challenges faced by small businesses

Why are fewer American going to church? According to the “Atlantic Monthly”, 40 million Americans have stopped attending church in the past 25 years. While writer Jake Meador notes that some of those departures are due to leaders not addressing abuse in their churches, research shows the main reasons revolve around the demands of 21st century American life: work and professional goals, financial reasons, family needs, and more. This hour, we talk with local religious leaders about how they view this shift, and what they think will draw more people to faith-based communities. Our guests:

  • Reverend Lawrence Hargrave, retired American Baptist minister
  • Reverend Shari Halliday-Quan, lead minister at First Unitarian Church of Rochester
  • Reverend Deb Swift, pastor of South Presbyterian Church

Then in our second hour, what are the main challenges faced by today’s small businesses? From staffing issues to inflation to rent prices, some small business owners say they can’t catch a break. Many are still rebuilding or adjusting after navigating pandemic shifts or losses. This hour, we’re joined by local small business owners from different industries to discuss the challenges they face and the support and solutions they’d like to see. Our guests:

  • Anthony DiTucci, president and COO of Livingston Associates
  • Danielle Raymo, owner of Rochester Brainery
  • Kayla Sandoval, owner of Biscotti Brewers
  • Phil Yawman, president of the Cooley Group
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack