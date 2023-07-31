Coming up on Connections: Monday, July 31, 2023

First hour: Why are fewer Americans going to church?

Second hour: Challenges faced by small businesses

Why are fewer American going to church? According to the “Atlantic Monthly”, 40 million Americans have stopped attending church in the past 25 years. While writer Jake Meador notes that some of those departures are due to leaders not addressing abuse in their churches, research shows the main reasons revolve around the demands of 21st century American life: work and professional goals, financial reasons, family needs, and more. This hour, we talk with local religious leaders about how they view this shift, and what they think will draw more people to faith-based communities. Our guests:



Reverend Lawrence Hargrave, retired American Baptist minister

Reverend Shari Halliday-Quan, lead minister at First Unitarian Church of Rochester

Reverend Deb Swift, pastor of South Presbyterian Church

Then in our second hour, what are the main challenges faced by today’s small businesses? From staffing issues to inflation to rent prices, some small business owners say they can’t catch a break. Many are still rebuilding or adjusting after navigating pandemic shifts or losses. This hour, we’re joined by local small business owners from different industries to discuss the challenges they face and the support and solutions they’d like to see. Our guests: