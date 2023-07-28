Coming up on Connections: Friday, July 28, 2023

First hour: How can we contextualize record heat, and wildfires, and extreme rainfall?

Second hour: Writer and paddleboarder Dan Rubinstein on what we can learn from our relationship with water

Temperatures are breaking records around the world, including in Greece, where 113F temperatures are contributing to catastrophic wildfires on the island of Rhodes. As scientist Bill McKibben writes, human history has always contended with heat waves, but we are now in uncharted territory, beyond what is typical or normal. So how can we contextualize record heat, and wildfires, and extreme rainfall? When is it fair to invoke climate change? And what can be done? Our guests:



Robert Howarth, Ph.D., professor of ecology and environmental biology at Cornell University

Raya Salter, environmental educator and policy consultant who has testified before Congress about fossil fuels

Sue Hughes-Smith, Monroe County legislator, environmental educator, and professor

Then in our second hour, what can we learn about our relationship with water? Dan Rubinstein is a Canadian writer exploring that question as he stand-up paddleboards the waters of Canada and New York. He’s currently in Western New York, paddleboarding the Erie Canal. Rubinstein says his travels so far have taught him that being around or on water seems to slow people down and provide meaningful opportunities for connecting with one another. This hour, he joins us to discuss his journey and what he’s learned. Our guest: