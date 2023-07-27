© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, July 27, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 27, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT
Max Schulte/WXXI News
/

First hour: Local nurses on the current nursing shortage and how it affects patients and the healthcare system

Second hour: How can outdoor arts programming help make neighborhoods more safe and inclusive?

Research shows about 800,000 American nurses say they plan to leave the profession by 2027. What does that mean for patients and for the future of the profession? The University of Rochester is expanding one of its nursing education programs in an effort to address the shortage. We talk to the team behind that initiative and with nurses in the field about the current state of the healthcare system. Our guests:

  • Lisa Kitko, PhD., RN, FAHA, FAAN, dean of the University of Rochester School of Nursing and vice president of the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Karen G. Keady, Ph.D., RN, NEA-BC, vice president and chief nursing executive at URMC and assistant dean of clinical practice at the School of Nursing
  • Laura-Ann Fierro, RN, recent alumni of the Accelerated Bachelor’s in Nursing program, and nurse at Strong Hospital
  • Ashley Schmitte, RN, BSN, OCN, radiation oncology nurse at Wilmot Cancer Center, member of the strategic nursing wellness committee, and Clinical Nurse Leader student at UR Nursing

Then in our second hour, can the arts help make neighborhoods more safe and inclusive? Local organizations say it’s possible. This hour, we preview outdoor arts-focused programs in the region and how the teams behind them think they will help transform neighborhoods for pedestrians, businesses, and residents. Our guests:

  • Lt. Greg Bello, Rochester Police Department
  • Larry Francer, associate director of the Landmark Society of Western New York
  • Irina Lupines, assistant professor of collaborative piano at the Eastman School of Music, and instructor in piano at the Eastman Community Music School, who frequently performs at the Eastman Summer Concert Series
  • Tim Forster, trustee for the Landmark Society of Western New York, division director for Rochester Colonial, and flutist
  • Pilar McKay, founder of Shake on the Lake
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
