Coming up on Connections: Thursday, July 27, 2023

First hour: Local nurses on the current nursing shortage and how it affects patients and the healthcare system

Second hour: How can outdoor arts programming help make neighborhoods more safe and inclusive?

Research shows about 800,000 American nurses say they plan to leave the profession by 2027. What does that mean for patients and for the future of the profession? The University of Rochester is expanding one of its nursing education programs in an effort to address the shortage. We talk to the team behind that initiative and with nurses in the field about the current state of the healthcare system. Our guests:



Lisa Kitko, PhD., RN, FAHA, FAAN, dean of the University of Rochester School of Nursing and vice president of the University of Rochester Medical Center

Karen G. Keady, Ph.D., RN, NEA-BC, vice president and chief nursing executive at URMC and assistant dean of clinical practice at the School of Nursing

Laura-Ann Fierro, RN, recent alumni of the Accelerated Bachelor’s in Nursing program, and nurse at Strong Hospital

Ashley Schmitte, RN, BSN, OCN, radiation oncology nurse at Wilmot Cancer Center, member of the strategic nursing wellness committee, and Clinical Nurse Leader student at UR Nursing

Then in our second hour, can the arts help make neighborhoods more safe and inclusive? Local organizations say it’s possible. This hour, we preview outdoor arts-focused programs in the region and how the teams behind them think they will help transform neighborhoods for pedestrians, businesses, and residents. Our guests: