Coming up on Connections: Thursday, July 27, 2023
First hour: Local nurses on the current nursing shortage and how it affects patients and the healthcare system
Second hour: How can outdoor arts programming help make neighborhoods more safe and inclusive?
Research shows about 800,000 American nurses say they plan to leave the profession by 2027. What does that mean for patients and for the future of the profession? The University of Rochester is expanding one of its nursing education programs in an effort to address the shortage. We talk to the team behind that initiative and with nurses in the field about the current state of the healthcare system. Our guests:
- Lisa Kitko, PhD., RN, FAHA, FAAN, dean of the University of Rochester School of Nursing and vice president of the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Karen G. Keady, Ph.D., RN, NEA-BC, vice president and chief nursing executive at URMC and assistant dean of clinical practice at the School of Nursing
- Laura-Ann Fierro, RN, recent alumni of the Accelerated Bachelor’s in Nursing program, and nurse at Strong Hospital
- Ashley Schmitte, RN, BSN, OCN, radiation oncology nurse at Wilmot Cancer Center, member of the strategic nursing wellness committee, and Clinical Nurse Leader student at UR Nursing
Then in our second hour, can the arts help make neighborhoods more safe and inclusive? Local organizations say it’s possible. This hour, we preview outdoor arts-focused programs in the region and how the teams behind them think they will help transform neighborhoods for pedestrians, businesses, and residents. Our guests:
- Lt. Greg Bello, Rochester Police Department
- Larry Francer, associate director of the Landmark Society of Western New York
- Irina Lupines, assistant professor of collaborative piano at the Eastman School of Music, and instructor in piano at the Eastman Community Music School, who frequently performs at the Eastman Summer Concert Series
- Tim Forster, trustee for the Landmark Society of Western New York, division director for Rochester Colonial, and flutist
- Pilar McKay, founder of Shake on the Lake