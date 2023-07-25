Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

First hour: The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) on reducing nuclear stockpiles

Second hour: Green Party members on Cornel West's run for President

The film “Oppenheimer” has renewed debate over countries developing and holding nuclear weapons. In a recent piece for Slate, a representative from the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) said that the idea of nuclear weapons being an assurer of peace is a pervasive myth. ICAN won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017 for its work on a treaty prohibiting the development, acquisition, stockpiling or use of nuclear weapons. Nearly 100 countries have signed on to that agreement. This hour, we talk with a member of ICAN about the organization’s work to reduce nuclear stockpiles, what that work means in the context of Russia’s war on Ukraine, and more. Our guest:



Alicia Sanders-Zakre, policy and research coordinator for the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons

Then in our second hour, longtime political philosopher and activist Cornel West has announced his run for President on the Green Party line. According to CNN, West has described the Biden administration as a “postponement of fascism,” and has criticized the Democratic establishment of treating the electorate like “a plantation where you got ownership status in terms of which way you vote.” This hour, we’re joined by members of the local Green Party to discuss West’s candidacy and the impact they expect it to have. Our guests: