Coming up on Connections: Monday, July 24, 2023

First hour: Discussing the latest with Threads, X (formerly Twitter), and users' data

Second hour: What should music fans know about the Harlem Renaissance?

After what analysts are calling an “explosive launch,” Meta’s new alternative to Twitter, Threads, seems to be losing its allure. Research shows there has been a nearly 70 percent decline in active users since a peak on July 7. Meta says its vision with Threads is to “take what Instagram does best and expand that to text, creating a positive and creative space to express your ideas.” Can it – and will it – compete with Twitter? Meanwhile, on Monday, owner Elon Musk changed Twitter’s bird logo to an “X” as part of a rebranding effort. The goal, he has said, is to turn X into an “everything app” that includes audio, video, messaging, banking, and more. What do users need to know about these platforms and all of the changes? What do social media companies do with users’ data? Our guests explore these questions and more:



Scott Malouf, social media attorney

Emily Hessney Lynch, owner and founder of Serve Me the Sky Digital

Mike Johansson, communications director, educator, and social media strategist based in New Zealand

Then in our second hour, Duke Ellington, Fats Waller, Ethel Waters, and Louis Armstrong used to be household names -- and they still are, for many of us. The JCC Summer Series wants music fans of all ages to know their work, and they're celebrating the centenary of the Harlem Renaissance. We talk about the power of Black voices and musicians, and we have live music as well. Our guests: