Coming up on Connections: Friday, July 21, 2023

First hour: Special rebroadcast - Mustafa Dawran, "the Evan Dawson of Afghanistan," on his remarkable story

Second hour: Special rebroadcast - Aging Together: Thomas Connors, Jr. and Nicholas Verzella on their 90-year friendship

We bring you special rebroadcasts today on Connections.

In our first hour, Mustafa Dawran says back in his native country, he was the “Evan Dawson of Afghanistan.” Dawran was a talk show host on Radio Azadi, the Afghan branch of the U.S. government's Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. When his life was threatened by the Taliban, he began the arduous process of obtaining a Special Immigrant Visa to immigrate to the U.S. After years of navigating challenges as he started a new life in Rochester, Dawran is now the proud owner of Breaddough Hot&Fresh, a bakery in Henrietta. This hour, we’re joined by Dawran to hear his remarkable story. Our guest:



Mustafa Dawran, journalist and owner of Breaddough Hot&Fresh

Then in our second hour, Thomas Connors, Jr. and Nicholas Verzella have been friends for 90 years. The two men met in Kindergarten and attended East Rochester schools together, played sports together, and worked together as teachers for about three decades. They’ve also shared hardships: fighting in World War II, and later in life, losing their wives. Verzella calls Connors the brother he never had. This hour, we sit down with both men to hear their wisdom and their story of a nearly century-long friendship. It’s part of Aging Together in New York, a statewide, multi-platform public media initiative addressing social isolation among older adults. Our guests:

