Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, July 21, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 21, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT
Mustafa Dawran on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Mustafa Dawran on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, July 6, 2023

First hour: Special rebroadcast - Mustafa Dawran, "the Evan Dawson of Afghanistan," on his remarkable story

Second hour: Special rebroadcast - Aging Together: Thomas Connors, Jr. and Nicholas Verzella on their 90-year friendship

We bring you special rebroadcasts today on Connections.

In our first hour, Mustafa Dawran says back in his native country, he was the “Evan Dawson of Afghanistan.” Dawran was a talk show host on Radio Azadi, the Afghan branch of the U.S. government's Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. When his life was threatened by the Taliban, he began the arduous process of obtaining a Special Immigrant Visa to immigrate to the U.S. After years of navigating challenges as he started a new life in Rochester, Dawran is now the proud owner of Breaddough Hot&Fresh, a bakery in Henrietta. This hour, we’re joined by Dawran to hear his remarkable story. Our guest:

  • Mustafa Dawran, journalist and owner of Breaddough Hot&Fresh

Then in our second hour, Thomas Connors, Jr. and Nicholas Verzella have been friends for 90 years. The two men met in Kindergarten and attended East Rochester schools together, played sports together, and worked together as teachers for about three decades. They’ve also shared hardships: fighting in World War II, and later in life, losing their wives. Verzella calls Connors the brother he never had. This hour, we sit down with both men to hear their wisdom and their story of a nearly century-long friendship. It’s part of Aging Together in New York, a statewide, multi-platform public media initiative addressing social isolation among older adults. Our guests:

  • Thomas Connors, Jr., East Rochester resident
  • Nicholas Verzella, East Rochester resident
  • John Baynes, Monroe County Legislator in District 18
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
