Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

WXXI News | By Jasmin Singer
Published July 19, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT
freeimages.com/Patrick Moore
/

First Hour: Can native gardening change the world for the better?

Second Hour: How can we be better at time management?

We’re going to take an empowering journey into the world of native gardening. We'll delve into the fascinating realm of indigenous plant species, conservation, and the art of cultivating sustainable landscapes. Our panel of experts will offer beginner-friendly practical tips and gardening advice, and together, we'll explore how native gardening can transform any backyard (or front yard, or window box, or Juliette balcony, or fire escape!) into a thriving sanctuary for biodiversity. By restoring native plant communities and creating biodiverse habitats, native gardening can contribute to the restoration and healing of damaged ecosystems in areas affected by pollution or environmental injustices. Join guest host Jasmin Singer as we get into the weeds of native gardening. Our guests:

  • Liz Magnanti, co-owner and general manager of The Bird House. 
  • Nancy Lawson, author of The Humane Gardener and Wildscape: Trilling Chipmunks, Beckoning Blooms, Salty Butterflies, and Other Sensory Wonders of Nature
  • Ellen Folts, co-owner of Amanda's Native Garden Perennial Nursery in Sparta, NY
  • Noreen Riordan, owner of Birdsong Landscape Design 

Then in our second hour, in this hustle-happy gig economy, finding creative ways of managing our time so that it’s used efficiently, and so that we can stay focused long enough to finish whatever we’re working on, sometimes feels like a Herculean task. Guest host Jasmin Singer discusses time-management. We’re not only taking a hard look at the hows, but we’re also talking about why … Why are we so frequently unfocused? Or over-booked? Or relentlessly angst-ridden due to the unending cycle of deadlines? Our guests:

  • Dr. Jeremy Jamieson, professor of psychology at the University of Rochester
  • Christina Wallace, author whose most recent book is The Portfolio Life: How to Future-Proof Your Career, Avoid Burnout, and Build a Life Bigger than Your Business Card 
Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer (she/they) is WXXI's Weekend Edition host. She's also the author of "The VegNews Guide to Being a Fabulous Vegan" and "Always Too Much and Never Enough." She's the co-host of the "Our Hen House" podcast. After living in New York City for nearly 20 years, then trying out West Hollywood for size, Jasmin and her wife are climate refugees who found their way to Rochester.
