Coming up on Connections: Monday, July 17, 2023

First hour: Why did the American Medical Association redefine the role of BMI?

Second hour: Is ditching plastic actually possible?

We’re taking a look at BMI (Body Mass Index), and asking the question of whether it is – or has ever been – a good indicator of health, and if so, to what extent? And why did the American Medical Association recently adopt a new policy clarifying when BMI should be used – and when it shouldn’t?

We’re also looking at the related problem of anti-fat bias, and how BMI has helped to create a societally acceptable type of discrimination — discrimination that advocates say has killed people. Guest host Jasmin Singer discusses this with our guests:



Jenna Weintraub, sexuality and body image educator

Sunshine Orta, “fat liberationist” and physician’s assistant for the University Health Service at the University of Rochester.

David A. Topa, MD, pediatrician at Pittsford Pediatrics

Dr. Stephen R. Cook, researcher and physician at the University of Rochester Medical Center and Golisano Children’s Hospital

Then in our second hour, with plastic lasting forever in the environment – harming and killing animals – and with the many human health problems that tie back to the consumption of microplastics – when it comes to plastic, is recycling enough?

If not, then … what are the other options? Is it possible to live a plastic-free life? Does recycling matter? Does it even make a difference if one person opts for a reusable water bottle instead of a single-use plastic bottle? Or have the problems become so insurmountable that any effort to change is futile?

Just in time for Plastic-Free July, guest host Jasmin Singer explores the pain of plastic. Our guests:

