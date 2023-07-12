© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 12, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT
Welding

First hour: The ROCSEEDS program and its pipeline to manufacturing jobs

Second hour: How to create a better interconnected bike network in the City of Rochester

The organizers of a new workforce development program hope to connect hundreds of Rochester residents to manufacturing jobs. ROCSEEDS is a collaboration between RochesterWorks and the Young Adults Manufacturing Training Employment Program. Over the next two years, it will provide access to manufacturing jobs for 270 people; up to 70 of the program's participants will be local high school students. This hour, we discuss the program, how it will work, and the impact organizers hope it will have on local workforce development. Our guests:

  • Dave Seeley, executive director of RochesterWorks
  • Tyrone Reaves, president of the Young Adults Manufacturing Training Employment Program
  • Angel Correa, former student in the Young Adults Manufacturing Training Employment Program who will be participating in the ROCSEEDS program

Then in our second hour, the City of Rochester’s new Active Transportation Plan includes more than 180 projects aimed at improving conditions for pedestrians, cyclists, and people who use mobility aids. That’s according to WXXI’s Jeremy Moule, who writes that a key component of the plan is a few dozen miles of new, interconnected bike networks. This hour, we focus on the aspects of the plan devoted to cycling. Our guests are transportation experts and cycling advocates:

  • David Riley, principal transportation specialist for the City of Rochester’s Department of Environmental Services
  • Jesse Peers, cycling manager for Reconnect Rochester
  • Karen Lankeshofer, former member of the Active Transportation Plan Committee
  • Rashad Smith, co-founder of Roc Freedom Riders
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
