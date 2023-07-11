Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, July 11, 2023

First hour: Advocates on the state of housing and housing legislation in New York

Second hour: How the SCOTUS affirmative action decision will affect the admissions process

Local housing advocates are criticizing Governor Hochul and New York lawmakers for not passing any major housing legislation this session. The advocates join us to discuss the state of housing and their ideas for where to go next. Our guests:



Ritti Singh, communications organizer for Housing Justice for All

Kim Smith, member of Rochester City Council, and political director for VOCAL-NY

Lisle Coleman, tenant organizer with the City-Wide Tenant Union

Then in our second hour, how will the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision on affirmative action change the admissions process for colleges and universities? What does it mean for high school students and guidance counselors? We sit down with representatives from local education institutions to discuss these questions and what they expect going forward. Our guests: