Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, July 11, 2023
First hour: Advocates on the state of housing and housing legislation in New York
Second hour: How the SCOTUS affirmative action decision will affect the admissions process
Local housing advocates are criticizing Governor Hochul and New York lawmakers for not passing any major housing legislation this session. The advocates join us to discuss the state of housing and their ideas for where to go next. Our guests:
- Ritti Singh, communications organizer for Housing Justice for All
- Kim Smith, member of Rochester City Council, and political director for VOCAL-NY
- Lisle Coleman, tenant organizer with the City-Wide Tenant Union
Then in our second hour, how will the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision on affirmative action change the admissions process for colleges and universities? What does it mean for high school students and guidance counselors? We sit down with representatives from local education institutions to discuss these questions and what they expect going forward. Our guests:
- Rev. Melanie Duguid-May, Ph.D., dean of faculty, and professor of theology at Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School
- Jonathan Kent, vice president for enrollment management at Alfred University
- John Serafine, high school guidance counselor