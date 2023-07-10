Coming up on Connections: Monday, July 10, 2023

First hour: Rochester City School District President Cynthia Elliot and Vice President Beatriz LeBron on how to improve the district

Second hour: What can local Democratic Party members learn from this year's primary?

During a previous discussion on Connections, former Rochester Mayor Bill Johnson said during his time as mayor, he believed that the Rochester City Schools could be fixed, but now, he says he doesn’t know if that’s possible. He cites the concentration of poverty in the district. We talk with the current president and vice president of the Rochester City School Board about those comments and their thoughts on the future of the district. Our guests:



Cynthia Elliott, president of the Rochester City School Board

Beatriz LeBron, vice president of the Rochester City School Board

Then in our second hour, what did local Democratic candidates and party members learn from this year’s primary process? How can they better engage and recruit members and voters? And what should voters know, looking ahead to November? We sit down with local party members to discuss these questions and more. Our guests: