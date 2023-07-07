Coming up on Connections: Friday, July 7, 2023

First hour: Local Democratic and Republican party chairs look ahead to November

Second hour: Previewing the 2023 Rochester Pride Parade and Festival

With the primaries behind us, we sit down with the chairs of the local Democrat and Republican parties. Can each party unite? What are their plans as we look toward the general election and 2024? We discuss it all with our guests:



Stephen DeVay, chair of the Monroe County Democratic Committee

David Dunning, chair of the Monroe County Republican Committee

Then in our second hour, we preview Rochester’s 2023 Pride Parade and Festival. This year’s event is set for July 15. Nearly 200 groups have signed up to march in the parade. Festival activities include food and drinks, games, live music, and more. This hour, our guests discuss the festival and the significance it has in the current political and social climate. Our guests: