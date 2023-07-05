Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

First hour: Discussing the possible impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on affirmative action

Second hour: Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza on STIs, air quality, and more

In a landmark decision last week, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in higher education. While polls show a majority of Americans do not support racial consideration admissions in colleges and universities, Pew Research indicates divides along racial and ethnic lines when it comes to attitudes about the practice. Part of the court’s decision rested on how justices view “equal access.” Our guests this hour discuss the ruling, its expected impact, and the ripple effects it could have. Our guests:



Sheila Baynes, Supreme Court practitioner at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, and Harvard College Class of 2003

Lola DeAscentiis, student at Harvard University

Jose Peo, member of Rochester City Council, Northwest District

Then in our second hour, we discuss the rate of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in Monroe County. While the COVID-19 pandemic defined health news in 2020, Monroe County recorded some of the highest increases in STIs in New York that same year. Local experts say they are currently working to curb what they are calling a syphilis epidemic. This hour, we’re joined by Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza to discuss the current state of STIs in the county and what we need to know about transmission, prevention, and treatment. We also discuss the latest with other county health-related issues, including air quality and more. Our guest: