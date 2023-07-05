© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 5, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT

First hour: Discussing the possible impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on affirmative action

Second hour: Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza on STIs, air quality, and more

In a landmark decision last week, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in higher education. While polls show a majority of Americans do not support racial consideration admissions in colleges and universities, Pew Research indicates divides along racial and ethnic lines when it comes to attitudes about the practice. Part of the court’s decision rested on how justices view “equal access.” Our guests this hour discuss the ruling, its expected impact, and the ripple effects it could have. Our guests:

  • Sheila Baynes, Supreme Court practitioner at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, and Harvard College Class of 2003
  • Lola DeAscentiis, student at Harvard University
  • Jose Peo, member of Rochester City Council, Northwest District

Then in our second hour, we discuss the rate of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in Monroe County. While the COVID-19 pandemic defined health news in 2020, Monroe County recorded some of the highest increases in STIs in New York that same year. Local experts say they are currently working to curb what they are calling a syphilis epidemic. This hour, we’re joined by Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza to discuss the current state of STIs in the county and what we need to know about transmission, prevention, and treatment. We also discuss the latest with other county health-related issues, including air quality and more. Our guest:

  • Michael Mendoza, M.D., Monroe County Health Commissioner
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack