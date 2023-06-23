Coming up on Connections: Friday, June 23, 2023

First hour: Is Vienna's affordable housing model one that could be adopted in the U.S.?

Second hour: Jeannie Gainsburg, author of “The Savvy Ally: A Guide for Becoming a Skilled LGBTQ+ Advocate"

Housing advocates point to Vienna, Austria as perhaps the finest example of wide scale affordable housing in the world. Is that model a possible solution in the United States? Local architect Richard Rosen says yes. He’s being honored with an award Friday night by the Rochester Committee on Latin America. He joins us to discuss the state housing, along with Nick Coulter, co-founder of the nonprofit Person Centered Housing Options. Our guests:



Richard Rosen, architect

Nick Coulter, co-founder, executive vice president, and chief of development and community engagement at Person Centered Housing Options

Then in our second hour, what makes someone a good ally for the LGBTQ+ community? Author and educator Jeannie Gainsburg has spent years researching and teaching the answers to that question. Her book, “The Savvy Ally: A Guide for Becoming a Skilled LGBTQ+ Advocate” is now in its second edition. Gainsburg says much has changed regarding language, culture, and politics since the book was first published in 2019, and knowing the most effective ways to support people who identify as LGBTQ+ is more important than ever. She joins us for the hour. Our guest: