Coming up on Connections: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Nathan Yax is a Rochester resident who recently spent nine months volunteering in and around Ukraine. His family is originally from Ukraine, and he says some of his relatives expressed great fear about his trip. Over the course of the six months that he lived Ukraine, he witnessed air raids, went to the front lines, and spoke to military personnel, civilians, journalists, and volunteers. This hour, we sit down with him to discuss what he experienced and what he learned. Our guest:



Nathan Yax, Rochester residents who volunteered in Ukraine

Then in our second hour, a mayoral race in the heart of the Finger Lakes has sparked some political divisions. Democratic incumbent Stephen Valentino did not get his party’s designation; Geneva City Councilmember Jan Regan did. Republicans endorsed Valentino for the November election, and now Valentino is challenging Regan in the Democratic primary. If he wins, it’s possible that there would be no opponent in November. Regan calls it political games. Valentino calls it reaching across the aisle. This hour, we discuss the race and the state of the City of Geneva. Our guest:

*Note: Stephen Valentino was invited to join this discussion and we are waiting to hear back. Jan Regan is the sister of WRUR “Open Tunings” host Scott Regan.