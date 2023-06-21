Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

First hour: Primary candidates for Monroe County Legislature, part 2

Second hour: Previewing the 2023 CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival

We continue our series of conversations for candidates running in next week’s primary election. This hour, we focus on County Legislature races. In the first half hour, we sit down with Carolyn Delvecchio Hoffman, who is running in District 25; and Rose Bonnick, a candidate in District 27.* Then in the second half hour, we hear from the candidates in District 29: Candice Lucas and William Burgess. We talk with all of our guests about their platforms and priorities for office, and they answer your questions. In studio:



Carolyn Delvecchio Hoffman

Rose Bonnick

Candice Lucas

William Burgess

*Carolyn Delvecchio Hoffman’s opponent, Nadja Justice, did not respond to invitations to appear on this program. Rose Bonnick’s opponent, Sabrina LaMar, did not respond to our attempts to set a date.

Then in our second hour, the 2023 CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival kicks off on Friday. The nine-day festival, now in its 20th year, draws more than 200,000 fans and includes artists from around the world. We sit down with co-producers Marc Iacona and John Nugent for a look at this year’s lineup, and we hear from Elizabeth Rodriguez, Grammy and Latin-Grammy nominated violinist co-leader of OKAN, which will be performing at this year’s festival. Our guests:

