Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

First hour: Tom Golisano on property assessments

Second hour: Reshaping Rochester - Lawrence Frank on "walkability"

We sit down with Tom Golisano for a conversation about property assessments. Five years ago, the philanthropist and Paychex founder attempted to lower the assessment and tax bill for his South Bristol home when a flock of geese was regularly defecating on his yard. Now, Golisano says the assessment for a house he owns on West Bloomfield Road should be lowered on account of a Verizon cell tower that will sit 200 feet from the home. As reported by WXXI’s David Andreatta, Golisano says he suspects he will have to sell the house, and if it sells for less than its listed value on the town tax roll, he will sue the town of Pittsford for the difference. Following the geese incident, Golisano created an online resource for homeowners interested in grieving their own assessments. This hour, we talk with him about what fighting property taxes looks like for homeowners at all income leves. Our guest:



Tom Golisano, philanthropist and Paychex founder

Then in our second hour, a Reshaping Rochester conversation about the walkability of communities and what it means for travel, health, and more. Lawrence Frank is a professor of urban studies and planning at UC San Diego. His Rochester-based firm, Design 4 Health (UD4H), uses evidence-based decision making about land use and transportation to improve urban planning projects and, in turn, the health of individuals and the environment. He is credited for coining the term “walkability” in the early 90s. Frank is in town for a presentation with the Community Design Center, but first, we sit down with him to discuss the progress being made in terms of walkability in cities across the country, and how Rochester ranks when it comes to its “Walk Score.” Our guest: