City Council looks to fund study on Rochester cutting ties with RG&E

Members of the Rochester City Council appear poised to authorize funding to study the possibility of the city cutting ties with Rochester Gas and Electric Corp. and forming its own municipal utility.

The vote, which is expected to take place during a meeting of the Council on Tuesday evening, follows months of pressure from public power advocates and residents.

RG&E serves as the power supplier for much of the Rochester area and has been widely criticized for erratic billing and proposed rate hikes. Last week, RG&E proposed an increase that would raise electric rates by 16% and natural gas by 10.9% over the course of three years.

Council President Miguel Melendez said early Tuesday that he planned to introduce a bill to authorize the study as a “statement of necessity,” an expedited legislative process that allows last-minute proposals to be brought before the Council.

The bill, drafted by Melendez and Mayor Malik Evans, would allocate $500,000 to a feasibility study, and would authorize City Council to partner with all other governments under RG&E's footprint, including Monroe County. The study would be funded through the current year's budget. Lawmakers were expected to overwhelmingly support the bill.

City Council is also scheduled to vote on the city budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1.

Councilmember Stanley Martin, a vocal critic of RG&E’s practices, said studying the feasibility of the city breaking away from RG&E is more important now than ever, citing an ongoing state investigation by the state attorney general into what she called the utility’s “egregious mischarging of customer’s bills.” Some customers have seen bills in the thousands of dollars.

Martin said she had planned to introduce an amendment to the 2024 budget to fund the study prior to learning that a standalone bill would be introduced as a statement of necessity.

Funding a study with city tax dollars would be a heel-turn for the Evans administration and the City Council. In March, Evans and the Council publicly called for the state Public Service Commission to fund the study, at a cost of $500,000.

The advocacy group Metro Justice has rallied for months in support of a study and the creation of a public utility.

Michelle Wenderlich, a policy specialist and spokesperson for Metro Justice, said the group was still waiting to see the details of the bill.

“It’s important that City Council is following up on its commitment to investigate (a public utility),” Wenderlich said. “The community wants an alternative to the multinational corporate mismanagement of RG&E.”

RG&E is a subsidiary of Spain-based Avangrid, which also operates New York State Energy and Gas.

