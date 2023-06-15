Coming up on Connections: Thursday, June 15, 2023

First hour: Primary candidates for Rochester City School Board, part two

Second hour: Primary candidates for Monroe County Legislature, part one

We continue our conversations with primary candidates for Rochester City School Board. Seven board members are vying for four designated Democratic ballot lines in the general election. This hour, we talk with the second group of candidates about the biggest issues facing the district and how they plan to address them. Our guests:



Ricardo Adams

Vince Felder

Beatriz LeBron

Amy Maloy

Then in our second hour, we talk with candidates running in the primary for Monroe County Legislature. In our first half hour, we talk with Rachel Barnhart and Allan Richards, candidates in District 17. Then in our second half hour, we’re joined by Virginia McIntyre, who is running in District 4, and Mercedes Simmons, a candidate in District 22.* We talk with all of the candidates about their platforms and priorities for office. Our guests:

Rachel Barnhart

Allan Richards

Virginia McIntyre

Mercedes Simmons

*Virginia McIntyre’s opponent, Rita Pettinaro, declined the invitation to participate. Mercedes Simmons’ opponent, Jessie Parson, did not respond to invitations to join the program.