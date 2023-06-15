© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, June 15, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 15, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT
"Vote Here" sign

First hour: Primary candidates for Rochester City School Board, part two

Second hour: Primary candidates for Monroe County Legislature, part one

We continue our conversations with primary candidates for Rochester City School Board. Seven board members are vying for four designated Democratic ballot lines in the general election. This hour, we talk with the second group of candidates about the biggest issues facing the district and how they plan to address them. Our guests:

  • Ricardo Adams
  • Vince Felder
  • Beatriz LeBron
  • Amy Maloy

Then in our second hour, we talk with candidates running in the primary for Monroe County Legislature. In our first half hour, we talk with Rachel Barnhart and Allan Richards, candidates in District 17. Then in our second half hour, we’re joined by Virginia McIntyre, who is running in District 4, and Mercedes Simmons, a candidate in District 22.* We talk with all of the candidates about their platforms and priorities for office. Our guests:

  • Rachel Barnhart
  • Allan Richards
  • Virginia McIntyre
  • Mercedes Simmons

*Virginia McIntyre’s opponent, Rita Pettinaro, declined the invitation to participate. Mercedes Simmons’ opponent, Jessie Parson, did not respond to invitations to join the program.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack